Coronavirus: 29 deaths and 776 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 776 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 29 people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died. NPHET confirmed 17 of these deaths occurred in February and 12 happened in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 to 95.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,300, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 218,251.

Of the cases notified today:

394 are men and 379 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

278 cases are in Dublin, 69 are in Galway, 57 are in Meath, 52 are in Kildare, 48 are in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 574 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. There has been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 23, 373,280 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 238,841 people have received their first dose and 134,439 people have received their second dose.