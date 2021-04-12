Coronavirus: No deaths and 394 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 394 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no more deaths have been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 241,330. The number of Covid-19 related deaths remains at 4,785.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men and 214 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

175 cases are in Dublin, 34 are in Kildare, 21 are in Galway, 21 are in Mayo, 20 are in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. There has been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 10 April 2021, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 745,363 people have received their first dose and 313,031 people have received their second dose.