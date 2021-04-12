#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: No deaths and 394 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Apr 2021, 5:43 PM
20 minutes ago 18,457 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407411
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 394 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no more deaths have been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 241,330. The number of Covid-19 related deaths remains at 4,785.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 179 are men and 214 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 175 cases are in Dublin, 34 are in Kildare, 21 are in Galway, 21 are in Mayo, 20 are in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. There has been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 10 April 2021, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 745,363 people have received their first dose and 313,031 people have received their second dose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie