Tuesday 20 April 2021
Coronavirus: 11 further deaths and 390 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were reported this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 5:41 PM
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 11 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of the deaths notified today, four occurred in April, two in March, four in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

Additionally, 390 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 244,297.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,847.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 215 are men and 174 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 172 cases are in Dublin, 42 are in Kildare, 21 are in Meath, 20 are in Tipperary, 18 are in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 179 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There has been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 18 April 1,208,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 855,512 people have received their first dose and 352,947 people have received their second dose.

Speaking at a NPHET briefing previously, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn explained that the delay in reporting of deaths is due to the system in Ireland which allows a relatively long period of time for families to register the death of a loved one.

Dr Glynn said that in some instances it can take a number of months before NPHET is notified through to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

