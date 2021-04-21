#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
Coronavirus: 15 deaths across four months and 401 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 5:45 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 15 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, with 401 new cases reported.

Of the deaths notified today, two in April, three in March, six in February, and four in January or earlier. The median age of those who died was 82 years, and the age range was 56-90 years.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 244,695*.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,856*.

The seven-day incidence rate is 54.7 per 100,000 of the population, and the five-day moving average of cases is 376.

Cases and hospitalisation

Of the cases notified today: 217 are men and 181 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 31 years old.

There were 182 cases in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 182 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccination and delays in deaths reported

As of 19 April, 1,219,487 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 863,958 people have received their first dose, and 355,529 people have received their second dose.

Speaking at a NPHET briefing previously, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn explained that the delay in reporting of deaths is due to the system in Ireland which allows a relatively long period of time for families to register the death of a loved one.

Dr Glynn said that in some instances it can take a number of months before NPHET is notified through to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of six previous deaths and three confirmed cases.

Niall O'Connor
