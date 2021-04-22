#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 April 2021
Coronavirus: Ten deaths across last four months and 617 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were reported this evening.

By Adam Daly Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 5:21 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further ten people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of the deaths notified today, seven occurred in April, one in March, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 62-104 years.

Additionally, 617 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 245,310.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,866.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 299 are men and 318 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 236 cases are in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 Tipperary, 30 in Offaly,  and the remaining 196 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 176 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There has been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 20 April, 1,240,965 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 878,823 people have received their first dose and 362,142 people have received their second dose. 

“All indicators of the disease are stable or declining slowly, though we may see an increase in cases over the coming days,” said Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. 

“The R number is estimated as being very close to 1.0. We continue to keep close contacts at 2.6 – a phenomenal testament to the public in keeping social transmission low.

“Maintaining this over the coming weeks is key to managing community transmission, and a move towards easing of measures.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said transmission levels have reduced substantially and the roll-out of vaccination is protecting more and more of those at risk from the severe effects of Covid-19, putting the country “in a strong position”.

Holohan said if the country can maintain the current position “there is hope that we can look forward to a real easing of measures”. 

Adding: “But it is as important as ever that we don’t put that progress at risk by letting our collective guard down too much, or too early.”

