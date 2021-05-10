#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 10 May 2021
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 381 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Sean Murray Monday 10 May 2021, 5:36 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further deaths have been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Additionally, 381 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 253,189.

The number of people who have died stands at 4,921.

Of the cases notified today, 192 are in men and 188 in women. 

Almost four in five cases (77%) are in people aged under 45. The median age is 31 years old. 

There were 188 new cases recorded in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 8am this morning, 124 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital. Of these, 31 were in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

On the vaccine front, just over 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland. 1,327,821 people have received a first dose while 499,789 people are fully vaccinated. 

With reporting from Hayley Halpin

