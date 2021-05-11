#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 379 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 May 2021, 6:16 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that nine further deaths have been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Additionally, 379 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 253,567.

The number of people who have died is now 4,929.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 190 are in men, and 185 are in women;
  • 77% are in people under 45 years of age;
  • The median age is 29 years old;
  • 171 cases are in Dublin, 27 are in Donegal, 28 are in Kildare, 24 are in Limerick, 22 are in Cork and the remaining 107 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Commenting on today’s figures, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this week is a hopeful one which Ireland has been looking forward to.

But he also urged people to continue to obey Covid-19 restrictions so that the situation continues to improve in the weeks ahead.

“We have gotten to this point by working together in following the public health advice and reducing incidence of disease in our communities,” he said.

“We need to continue to focus on the measures that we know can protect ourselves and our loved ones from Covid-19 – we can plan to meet friends and family where it is safe to do so and those who have been vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine.

“They are now able to get out and about and enjoy the benefits of the vaccine.”

Holohan also said that if case numbers remained low and Ireland continued to vaccinate as many people as possible, it would allow for a further easing of measures next month.

“Our task now is to keep the disease under control by following the basic measures and taking up our vaccine when it is offered to us,” he added.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

