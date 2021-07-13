#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 589 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were announced by the Department of Health today.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 5:55 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 589 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 62 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 17 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 600 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, there were 64 people in hospital, and 16 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says the Delta variant accounts for 80% of the cases reported in Ireland but that “basic” public health measures still work against the more transmissible variant. 

“Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated,” said Glynn. 

“With incidence of the disease continuing to increase, the rapid identification of cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 is essential. We are asking anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 to work with our contact tracers to identify all of your close contacts so that they, their families and colleagues can be protected.

“If you know you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or if you have any symptoms, stay at home and organise a free test as soon as possible.”

