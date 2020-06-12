This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 June, 2020
Coronavirus: Three deaths and 13 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Jun 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 26,682 Views 44 Comments
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The Department of Health also said that 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here. 

A total of 1,705 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,250 cases here. 

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

Today’s data from the HPSC, examining 25,237 cases, shows:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,275 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The Covid-19 virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future, however, we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus. By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease.”

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
