Coronavirus: Three deaths and 13 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

A total of 1,705 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there has been a total of 25,250 cases here.

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

Today’s data from the HPSC, examining 25,237 cases, shows:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,275 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The Covid-19 virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future, however, we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus. By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease.”