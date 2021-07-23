Coronavirus: 1,386 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,386 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 106 patients with coronavirus are in hospital today, including 22 people in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, 1,189 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 95 patients with the illness in hospital, 23 of whom were in intensive care.

In a statement, the deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn discussed misinformation during the pandemic.

He said: “This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading.”

He said this misinformation has “undermined vaccination efforts in many countries”.

“In Ireland we are fortunate to have very high levels of vaccine confidence with fantastic uptake across all age groups to date. Of course, many people will have questions about their vaccine but it is important that they access accurate and reliable information in order to get these questions answered.”