Coronavirus: 1,501 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 169 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 23 in intensive care units.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “This week vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon. Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose.

If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity.

“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic. If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60’s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants,” Dr Holohan added.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Yesterday, 1,361 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 160 patients with the illness in hospital, 26 of whom were in intensive care.