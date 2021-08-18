#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 1,861 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 5:47 PM
31 minutes ago 15,506 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5525776
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,861 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight, 249 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 54 in ICU, according to the Department of Health. 

Yesterday, there were 1,496 cases, 248 in hospital and 54 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – an additional 15 deaths were confirmed today, and the total number to date is 5,074.

Dr Tony Holohan said the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks. At the moment, 43% of patients with Covid in ICU are aged less than 50 years of age.

“This is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and to ensure to receive both doses of vaccine as soon as it is offered,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“In the main, we have seen very high vaccination figures in our population, particularly in the over 60s cohort who were offered their vaccines first. Unfortunately, incidence of disease is increasing across all age groups. Covid-19 vaccines are ensuring that those who are fully vaccinated are protected from the severe illness and poor outcomes related to this disease. For every fully vaccinated confirmed case of Covid-19, we know that vaccines are preventing about four other cases.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie