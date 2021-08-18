Coronavirus: 1,861 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,861 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight, 249 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 54 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Yesterday, there were 1,496 cases, 248 in hospital and 54 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – an additional 15 deaths were confirmed today, and the total number to date is 5,074.

Dr Tony Holohan said the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks. At the moment, 43% of patients with Covid in ICU are aged less than 50 years of age.

“This is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and to ensure to receive both doses of vaccine as soon as it is offered,” he said.

“In the main, we have seen very high vaccination figures in our population, particularly in the over 60s cohort who were offered their vaccines first. Unfortunately, incidence of disease is increasing across all age groups. Covid-19 vaccines are ensuring that those who are fully vaccinated are protected from the severe illness and poor outcomes related to this disease. For every fully vaccinated confirmed case of Covid-19, we know that vaccines are preventing about four other cases.”