Coronavirus: One death and 25 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that one further person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,744.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 25 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,589.

“This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of Covid-19,” Dr Glynn said.

“We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Please follow public health advice and refer to the guidance if you are unsure about your environment or plans.”