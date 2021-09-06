Coronavirus: 1,144 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,144 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 384 patients with the coronavirus disease are in hospital, including 59 in intensive care units, the Department of Health said.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of last Wednesday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, there were 1,180 new cases of Covid-19 and 362 people were in hospital with the illness, including 59 in ICU.