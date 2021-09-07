Coronavirus: 1,470 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,470 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The latest 5-day moving average of cases is 1,381.

Two weeks ago the 5-day moving average was 1,814.

As of 8am today there were 367 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 59 were in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,144 new cases of Covid-19 and 384 people were in hospital with the illness, including 59 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May– as of last Wednesday, 5,112 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.