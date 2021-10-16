Coronavirus: 2,180 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,180 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, 406 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 71 are in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,914 new cases of Covid-19, 413 people with the virus in hospital and 73 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,306 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
This includes 26 deaths newly notified in the past week.
