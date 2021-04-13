Coronavirus: 18 further deaths over at least four months and 358 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that 18 more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, seven occurred in April, three occurred in March, three occurred in February and three occurred in January. One death was reported as occurring before January.

Additionally, 358 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 241,684.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,803.

Of the cases notified today:

163 are men and 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

166 cases are in Dublin, 39 are in Donegal, 16 are in Kildare, 13 are in Offaly, 12 are in Meath, 12 are in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 205 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There has been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 11 April, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 749,450 people have received their first dose and 314,216 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn told an Oireachtas committee today that there is a “considerable risk” of a fourth wave of infections if restrictions are relaxed too rapidly.

NPHET is to continue to recommend that the goverment takes a caution approach with a gradual and phased easing of restrictions.

“The priority must, for the coming weeks, remain on maintaining control over the disease, until vaccination can offer a widespread population level of protection.”

With reporting by Lauren Boland