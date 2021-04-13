#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 18 further deaths over at least four months and 358 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were reported this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 5:54 PM
29 minutes ago 34,448 Views 57 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5408062
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that 18 more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, seven occurred in April, three occurred in March, three occurred in February and three occurred in January. One death was reported as occurring before January.

Additionally, 358 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 241,684.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,803.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 163 are men and 192 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 166 cases are in Dublin, 39 are in Donegal, 16 are in Kildare, 13 are in Offaly, 12 are in Meath, 12 are in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 205 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There has been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 11 April, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 749,450 people have received their first dose and 314,216 people have received their second dose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Ronan Glynn told an Oireachtas committee today that there is a “considerable risk” of a fourth wave of infections if restrictions are relaxed too rapidly.

NPHET is to continue to recommend that the goverment takes a caution approach with a gradual and phased easing of restrictions.

“The priority must, for the coming weeks, remain on maintaining control over the disease, until vaccination can offer a widespread population level of protection.” 

With reporting by Lauren Boland

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie