14 deaths and 1,566 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A FURTHER 14 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Health also reported an additional 1,566 positive cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

In total, there have been 1,305 deaths in the North related to the virus, along with 68,762 confirmed cases.

A six-week lockdown began in the North on Saturday to stop the spread of the virus, with the closure of non-essential shops and services such as hairdressers and barbers.

Pubs and restaurants must carry out delivery services only, while essential retailers must close by 8pm over the next week. Businesses must also limit the number of people on their premises at any one time.

Meanwhile, indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned between 8pm and 6am.

The Stormont Executive will review the new restrictions after four weeks.

The measures were decided upon after case numbers in the North rose sharply despite two ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdowns in November and December.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Health chiefs cited low compliance with the regulations and guidance as a reason for increasing infections, with hospital admissions and death rates remaining relatively high.

Hospitals across the North were running at 105% capacity earlier this month, when images of ambulances queuing outside health centres raised alarm.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott and Press Association