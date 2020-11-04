Ten deaths and 679 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest Covid-19 update, the department has confirmed that ten more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the first outbreak of the virus in the North to 740.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 40,858.

There are 120 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in the North and 418 in-patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

50 Covid-19 patients are currently in ICU.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

Schools in Northern Ireland reopened on Monday after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19.

The closures were brought in earlier this month in response to a rising incidence of cases in the North.

The frequency of Covid-19 testing is to be increased for staff in care homes, who will be tested once a week instead of once every two weeks, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.