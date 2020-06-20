This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 22 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were published by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 33,399 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128235
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died is 1,715. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 22 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, brining the total in this country to 25,374.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that of the 22 confirmed cases reported today, nine of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. 

“It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them,” Holohan said. 

This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. 

“To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis,” Holohan said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a “re-phasing” of the roadmap so that much re-opening will be brought forward to Phase Three, which begins on 29 June.

All hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to re-open from that date, while all sports will also re-commence, although with a limited number of spectators.

Churches and places of worship and cinemas will also be allowed to re-open, as will gyms and leisure facilities once social distancing and hygiene protocols are brought in.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie