Coronavirus: Two deaths and 22 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died is 1,715.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 22 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, brining the total in this country to 25,374.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that of the 22 confirmed cases reported today, nine of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35.

“It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them,” Holohan said.

This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk.

“To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis,” Holohan said.

Yesterday evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a “re-phasing” of the roadmap so that much re-opening will be brought forward to Phase Three, which begins on 29 June.

All hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to re-open from that date, while all sports will also re-commence, although with a limited number of spectators.

Churches and places of worship and cinemas will also be allowed to re-open, as will gyms and leisure facilities once social distancing and hygiene protocols are brought in.