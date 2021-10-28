Coronavirus: 2,605 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,605 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 487 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 99 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,631 new cases of Covid-19, 503 people with the virus in hospital and 101 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that yesterday’s low number of cases was to be expected because of the Bank Holiday weekend, and a rise in daily Covid case numbers was to be expected today and tomorrow.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said yesterday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.

The deaths announced are the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported to health authorities in the past seven days, but did not all necessarily occur this week: Dr Glynn said that 14 of the 67 deaths reported this week happened in the past seven days.