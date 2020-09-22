#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 September 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 334 new cases confirmed in Ireland - including 174 in Dublin

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 5:50 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 334 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

174 of the new cases are in Dublin. There have now been a total of 33,444 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

In a statement, the department also said there have been no further deaths in people who were confirmed to have Covid-19.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,792.

Elsewhere in the figures, there were 34 new cases confirmed in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, six in Clare, six in Mayo, six in Meath, six in Roscommon, six in Waterford and five in Limerick.

The remaining 23 cases were spread across 11 counties.

Over half of today’s new cases (53%) are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. A further 55 of the cases have been identified as community transmission. 

Over seven in ten (72%) of today’s cases are in people under the age of 45. 

In a statement, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn pointed out that despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, 15-34 year olds have accounted for 40% of cases in the past two months.

He urged people in this age group, in particular, to continue following the public health advice. 

Dr Glynn said: “For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

“Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2m physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”

