Coronavirus: One death and 429 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 189 in Dublin

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 429 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been one new death reported as a result of Covid-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 1,804.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 36,155.

The figures were released at a briefing from the Department of Health this evening.

Of today’s figures, some 189 cases were confirmed in Dublin which is currently under Level 3 restrictions.

Some 60 cases are in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, nine in Meath, eight in Louth, seven in Cavan, seven in Longford, six in Laois, five in Offaly, and five in Westmeath.

The remaining 14 cases are spread across eight counties.

Some 77 cases have been identified as community transmission while 45% of all new cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

Almost two-thirds, or 65% of cases are in persons aged under 45 years of age.

Speaking this evening, Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus has grown significantly, with 130 people currently in hospitals across the country – 15 of those were admitted in the past 24 hours.

Dublin and Donegal are currently at Level 3 on the Living with Covid framework meaning they face stricter Covid-19 measures than the rest of the country.