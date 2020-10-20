#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 20 October 2020
Coronavirus: 13 deaths and 1,269 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 5:08 PM
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Brian Laweless/PA Images
Image: Brian Laweless/PA Images

A FURTHER 1,269 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 13 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. It has been confirmed that all 13 have been recent deaths. 

This is the highest daily death toll from Covid-19 since 27 May. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,865, and the total number of cases is now at 52,256.

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 657 are men, 609 are women
  • 63% are under the age of 45
  • The median age of 34
  • 221 cases are in Meath, 203 are in Dublin, 116 are in Cork, 80 are in Cavan and the remaining 649 are spread across all remaining counties. 

As of 2pm today, 312 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

The latest figures come after the government announced last night that the whole country would be moving to the most stringent Level 5 of restrictions.

Under these restrictions, all non-essential retailers and services will shut and people will have to remain within 5km of their homes. Schools, however, will remain open. 

The move to Level 5 comes after advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), and is set to last for six weeks from tomorrow night.

At the beginning of this month, NPHET recommended the move to Level 5 but the government opted not to follow this advice at that time. It’s only when the recommendation was made again in recent days that the government opted for Level 5.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health and Hayley Halpin

