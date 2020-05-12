Coronavirus: 24 deaths and 107 new cases in Ireland confirmed

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has this evening confirmed a further 24 deaths from Covid-19 along with 107 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,488. The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland has now reached 23,242.

Latest data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC), up until midnight on Sunday, show 57% cases were female and 42% were male.

Some 3,031 cases were hospitalised, and of those, some 386 were admitted to ICU.

A total 6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

In relation to testing, some 258,808 tests were carried out up until midnight on Monday.

In the past week specifically, some 44,047 tests were carried and of these, some 1,466 were positive, giving a positive rate of 3.3%.

Some 70 people are currently admitted to ICU and 500 people remain hospitalised with the virus.

The figures are being monitored closely by the Department and Government officials ahead of the planned Phase One reopening of the current lockdown.

Yesterday, a survey carried out on behalf of the Department of Health suggested that more than 40% of people believe the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland is over.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan cautioned against complacency out of fear of a another spike in cases.