Coronavirus: 40 new cases confirmed in Ireland bringing total number to 169

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has confirmed there are 40 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169, up from 129 yesterday.

Eleven new cases were confirmed in the North earlier today, bringing the total number there to 45.

This means there are 214 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland.

Earlier today, it emerged that Temple Bar was shutting all of its pubs and nightclubs to help fight the spread of the illness.

In a series of tweets this morning, the Taoiseach criticised those who gathered in pubs and nightclubs last night, saying that these did not adhere to guidelines he set out when announcing the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday.

Twenty-three men and 17 women were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The NPHET said 25 cases are associated with the east of the country, nine are associated with the west and six are associated with the south.

The number of deaths remains at two.

The HSE said it is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “In regard to upcoming St Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Government is calling on all members of the public not to organise or participate in any parties in private house or other venues which would put other peoples lives at risk.

“Everyone is asked to reduce their social contact over this time period. House parties/ COVID parties carry the same risks as being in a pub/club.

Therefore people should not organise or attend them. The virus is now in our community, it is up to us to limit its spread.

“Now is the time for action and to heed the public health advise we will continue to provide.”