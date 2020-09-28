Coronavirus: No deaths and 390 new cases confirmed in Ireland, 209 in Dublin

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 390 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are no new deaths reported as a result of Covid-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland stands at 35,377.

The figures were released by the Department of Health at a briefing this evening.

Of today’s figures, some 209 cases were confirmed in Dublin which is currently under Level 3 restrictions.

Some 27 cases are in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Monaghan, seven in Roscommon, seven in Tipperary, seven in Waterford, seven in Wexford, six in Limerick, six in Longford, five in Laois, five in Meath, five in Offaly, and five in Sligo.

The remaining 23 cases are spread across eight counties.

Dublin and Donegal are currently at Level 3 on the Living with Covid framework meaning they face stricter Covid-19 measures than the rest of the country.

A decision will be made this week on whether to increase Covid-19 restrictions in Louth, Cork, Wicklow and Galway amid a rising number of cases in the four counties.

Some 66% of today’s confirmed cases are under 45 years of age. Meanwhile, some 45 of the 390 cases confirmed today were identified as a community transmission.