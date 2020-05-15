This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 16 deaths and 129 new cases in Ireland confirmed

The figures were released from the Department of Health this evening.

By Conor McCrave Friday 15 May 2020, 6:42 PM
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has this evening confirmed a further 16 deaths from Covid-19 along with 129 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,518. The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland has now reached 23,956.  

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre up to midnight on Wednesday shows 57% of cases are female, while 42% are male. 

The median age of confirmed cases is 48. 

Some 3,062 confirmed cases have been hospitalised, and of those, some 387 cases were admitted to ICU. 

Some 7,427 cases are associated with healthcare workers. 

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that Phase One of the roadmap to ease the current Covid-19 restrictions will go ahead as planned. 

This evening, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the advice remains the same, that members of the public should continue to “stay at home where possible”.

The number of new cases will be watched closely to preempt a surge of new infections, with the possibility that further restrictions could be reimposed. 

Conor McCrave
