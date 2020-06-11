Coronavirus: Eight deaths and eight new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further eight patients have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that eight new cases of the disease have been confirmed here.

A total of 1,703 people have died from the disease here. There are now 25,238 cases confirmed.

Today’s data analysing 25,230 cases, shows:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The reproductive number has remained stable, between 0.4 – 0.8 over a number of weeks.

“The next two weeks are now critical in limiting transmission, keeping the r-number low and suppressing the virus. It is how we interact, as we go about our daily lives more freely, that will determine whether the r-number increases.”

The reproductive rate gives an indication of the number of other people who are infected by a positive case.

It also emerged that the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals is now 86, with 28 people in intensive care.

