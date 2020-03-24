Taoiseach announces all non-essential shops to close, restrictions on gatherings of more than four people

A RAFT OF new public health measures have been announced to combat the spread of Covid-19.

It follows a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team this morning, with these measures then finalised at a meeting of Cabinet this afternoon.

The Taoiseach said this afternoon measures were agreed in three areas – preventing the spread of the virus, helping those who lost their jobs and new emergency legislation.

These measures will remain in place until Sunday 19 April.

All non-essential retail outlets are being told to close, with restaurants and cafes told to close unless they can offer a take-away option. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

There will be no restrictions on the amount of times a person can leave their home a day but these are being limited to groups of four people.

Individuals should work from home unless workplace attendance is essential.

All theatres, clubs, gyms/leisure centres, hairdressers, betting shops, marts, markets, casinos, bingo halls, libraries and similar outlets are to close.

All sporting events are cancelled, including those behind closed doors. All playgrounds and holiday/caravan parks to close.

All hotels are to limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons.

All places of worship are to restrict numbers entering at any one time to ensure people observe social distancing. All organised social indoor or outdoor events of any size are not to take place.

All crowded places, including public amenities, should be avoided.

All non-essential indoor visits to other persons’ homes should be avoided.

Gardaí are to increase interventions where venues or outlets are not in compliance with, or where groups of people are not adhering to recommended social distancing measures.

Schools – originally told to close until 29 March – will not re-open on Monday with the closure order set to be extended.

Varadkar confirmed the Government is to increase the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Support payment for people who have been laid off due to the virus from €203 to €250

The payment will also apply to the self-employed who are affected by Covid-19.

An emergency wage subsidy scheme under which the Government will pay 70% of a worker’s salary up to a cap of €410 per week net – equivalent to the after-tax income of a worker on around €40,000.

Varadkar said private hospitals “will act effectively as public hospitals” for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Private hospitals have agreed to do this on a not-for-profit basis.

“Public and private patients will be treated equally.”

So far, 1,125 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland and six people have died. It is expected that the number of cases will rise significantly in the coming days and weeks.

More as we get it…

With reporting from Christina Finn