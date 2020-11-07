#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Saturday 7 November 2020
15 deaths and 528 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the North now stands at 42,497.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 2:03 PM
Image: Shutterstock/James Kennedy NI
Image: Shutterstock/James Kennedy NI

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 528 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

The newest figures from Northern Ireland's Department of Health have reported a further 15 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The newest figures from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health have reported a further 15 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new deaths bring the total number of people who have died in the North since the first outbreak of the virus to 774.

There are 391 inpatients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 and 53 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

In care homes, there are 126 active Covid-19 outbreaks across the North.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland confirmed eight deaths and 595 new Covid-19 cases.

Northern Ireland, along with the rest of the UK, has placed a travel ban on visitors from Denmark after an outbreak of a Covid-19 strain at mink farms in the country.

Anyone who has travelled from Denmark to the UK since 23 October, and all members of their household has been asked to self-isolate.

