Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Coronavirus: One death and 35 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 5:46 PM
43 minutes ago 39,031 Views 57 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172980
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed one further patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died and there are 35 new confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 26,801 confirmed cases here, and 1,773 deaths of patents diagnosed with the disease. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 15 are men / 18 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • 24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 5 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 6 in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, this evening said the number of confirmed daily cases is likely to rise and fall this week.

It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation.

He said it wil be next week before we see if measures introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had he desired effect in suppressing Covid-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission. 

“We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities – protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-Covid health services and the reopening of our schools,” Dr Glynn said.

“Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the Covid Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”

Read next:

