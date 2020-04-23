This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 28 deaths and 936 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials are giving an update this evening on the outbreak in Ireland.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 5:35 PM
36 minutes ago 49,171 Views 83 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082127
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 28 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 936 new cases in Ireland.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland to 17,607, and the total number of deaths to 794.

Widespread testing at nursing homes, where a large number of clusters of infection have broken out, has been ongoing since Saturday. So far, around 18,000 people have been tested as part of this process over the last six days. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned against complacency over the next two weeks, as we approach 5 May when restrictions may be slightly relaxed. 

Holohan said that if he were asked to make a decision today whether they should lift restrictions on 5 May, they would be advising against lifting restrictions.

“It will take very little indeed for us to lose the good work we have done. There’s no sense in which we have achieved something here that couldn’t all be undone very quickly.”

Today’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) analysis of 16,439 confirmed Covid-19 cases shows:

  • 56% are female and 43% are male
  • The median age is 48
  • 2,424 cases have been hospitalised (15%)
  • 331 cases have been admitted to ICU

Holohan said that 319 clusters have been identified in long-term residential care settings, and 191 of these are nursing homes. An outbreak is where one case has occurred, and a cluster is where three or more cases have been confirmed.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said that “Ireland continues to closely examine mortality so that we can understand it and do everything in our power to prevent it.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the reproduction number, or the R-naught, is somewhere between 0.4 and 0.7.

This means, he said that half of the people who get Covid-19 don’t spread this on to another person, and the other half spread it on to just one other person.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (83)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie