Friday 20 November 2020
More than 20 patients test positive for Covid-19 in south Dublin hospital outbreak

The outbreak was traced back to an asymptomatic patient.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 20 Nov 2020, 12:01 PM
File image of St Columcille's Hospital in Dublin.
22 PATIENTS IN St Columcille’s Hospital in Dublin have tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak emerged in the hospital. 

The outbreak began with an asymptomatic patient on a hospital ward, a hospital spokesperson said. The patient developed symptoms and was subsequently tested for Covid-19. 

The hospital is located in Loughlinstown in south County Dublin. 

The spokesperson said in a statement: “The surveillance process was immediately implemented by the Infection Control and Microbiology teams and all patients and staff deemed as close contacts were subsequently tested.” 

The spokesperson said the hospital’s covid outbreak committee, which is led and informed by a consultant microbiologist, the infection prevention and control team and other health officials, have met on a daily basis since the outbreak. 

They added that progress has been made to stabilise the situation.

“The Medical Assessment Unit and the Injury Unit, Scheduled Care services & Out Patients Services remain open and unaffected,” the spokesperson said. 

There are outbreaks in a number of other hospitals around the country, with 12 Covid-19 positive patients in Naas General Hospital as of Tuesday. 

87 staff members in Naas Hospital were off work earlier this week due to positive Covid-19 tests or being a close contact of a confirmed case. 

