Private hospitals to be leased for use as public hospitals for duration of Covid-19 crisis

THE TAOISEACH HAS today announced that private hospitals will be leased for use as public hospitals for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland, treating both patients who have the virus and those with other non-related illnesses.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris today announced a new public private partnership between the HSE and the Private Hospitals’ Association.

The arrangement will be in place for an initial three-month period, with an option to extend it after that on a mutually-agreed basis.

The private hospital sector, which is made up of 19 hospitals, has an estimated bed capacity of 1,900 inpatient beds, 600 day beds as well as 47 ICU and 54 HDU beds.

This includes nearly 1,000 single bed inpatient rooms. The sector also has 194 ventilators as well as nine laboratory services on sites.

“We’re in the middle of a national public health emergency, and we need to do all we can to increase the capacity of our hospitals so we can provide critical care to those who need it,” the Taoiseach said.

“It’s all hands on deck in this national effort, and I am very pleased that the private hospitals have agreed to come on board and make their facilities available. The public and private sectors are tooling up and working together for the common good.

“The government will take all the necessary steps to increase our hospital capacity and it’s more important than ever for each and every one of us to do all we can in our own lives to flatten the curve, supress and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Stay at home, and wash your hands regularly.”

Under the terms of the arrangement, the HSE will pay for the cost of running the hospitals and treating public patients. The private only consultants, who carry out work for the private hospitals will be offered a locum public contract for the duration of the arrangement.

The private hospitals will retain their own staff for the duration who will help keep the hospitals operating, but will not become public employees.