This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 30 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Private hospitals to be leased for use as public hospitals for duration of Covid-19 crisis

The private hospital sector has a capacity of 1,900 inpatient beds as well as 47 ICU and 54 HDU beds.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 30 Mar 2020, 5:43 PM
42 minutes ago 11,020 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061985
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE TAOISEACH HAS today announced that private hospitals will be leased for use as public hospitals for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland, treating both patients who have the virus and those with other non-related illnesses.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris today announced a new public private partnership between the HSE and the Private Hospitals’ Association.

The arrangement will be in place for an initial three-month period, with an option to extend it after that on a mutually-agreed basis.

The private hospital sector, which is made up of 19 hospitals, has an estimated bed capacity of 1,900 inpatient beds, 600 day beds as well as 47 ICU and 54 HDU beds.

This includes nearly 1,000 single bed inpatient rooms. The sector also has 194 ventilators as well as nine laboratory services on sites.

“We’re in the middle of a national public health emergency, and we need to do all we can to increase the capacity of our hospitals so we can provide critical care to those who need it,” the Taoiseach said.

“It’s all hands on deck in this national effort, and I am very pleased that the private hospitals have agreed to come on board and make their facilities available. The public and private sectors are tooling up and working together for the common good.

“The government will take all the necessary steps to increase our hospital capacity and it’s more important than ever for each and every one of us to do all we can in our own lives to flatten the curve, supress and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Stay at home, and wash your hands regularly.”

Under the terms of the arrangement, the HSE will pay for the cost of running the hospitals and treating public patients. The private only consultants, who carry out work for the private hospitals will be offered a locum public contract for the duration of the arrangement.

The private hospitals will retain their own staff for the duration who will help keep the hospitals operating, but will not become public employees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie