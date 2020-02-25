Coronavirus: Department of Health says Ireland vs Italy Six Nations game should not go ahead

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the Ireland v Italy Six Nations game scheduled for Dublin next month should not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy pic.twitter.com/ibpgpI9RlQ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 25, 2020 Source: RTÉ News /Twitter

THE GOVERNMENT WILL be recommending that the Ireland – Italy Six Nations Game does not go ahead due to ongoing fears over the coronavirus, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Six One News, he said it was the “very clear view” of the National Public Health Emergency Team that the game should not go ahead in the interests of public safety.

He said that the department will be contacting the IRFU to convey this ahead of the game which was scheduled for 7 March.

Several regions of Italy have been badly affected by the coronavirus, with over 200 people diagnosed so far.

90 cases have been tested in Ireland, but all have come back negative. No one in Ireland has yet tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris also said that the advice from health authorities would now be updated to include travel advisories for anyone who’s been to other areas with a large number of diagnoses of coronavirus, with parts of Italy and Japan joining China in its advice.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will be updating its travel advice this evening.

It will mean that anyone who has been to any of these areas in the past 14 days and feels flu-like symptoms is urged to self-isolate and contact their GP. This is the same for anyone who’s been in close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus in the past 14 days.

If you’ve been to these areas in the past 14 days but doesn’t feel any symptoms and is feeling well is told to visit www.HSE.ie.

In a statement, Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Having assessed recent developments in Europe and globally, Ireland remains in a Containment Phase.