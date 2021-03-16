Coronavirus: 18 further deaths and 349 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 349 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that 18 new deaths were reported today.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 227,663. The number of Covid-19 related deaths stands at 4,552 .

The median age of those who died was 78 years, with an age range of 55-102. 17 of these deaths occurred in March and another occurred in February.

Of the new cases today, 172 are men and 177 are women. Seven in ten of the new cases are in people under the age of 45.

156 of the new cases are in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU.

The latest figures come as the public have been urged not to congregate for St Patrick’s Day tomorrow.

Speaking this evening, Taosieach Micheál Martin asked people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day “in a Covid safe manner” as he said the country is “at a crossroads” in its response to the virus.

“It is very important that people do not congregate or meet up for social gatherings in their homes or anywhere else,” he said. “To do so would be to undermine all of the sacrifices we have made to date.

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig is the day when the world honours the Irish people. There can be no better way to honour our people in 2021 than to stay focused and avoid another wave of infection with this terrible virus.”

With reporting from Cónal Thomas