#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 18 further deaths and 349 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 5:46 PM
46 minutes ago 33,223 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5382711
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

A FURTHER 349 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that 18 new deaths were reported today.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 227,663. The number of Covid-19 related deaths stands at 4,552 . 

The median age of those who died was 78 years, with an age range of 55-102. 17 of these deaths occurred in March and another occurred in February. 

Of the new cases today, 172 are men and 177 are women. Seven in ten of the new cases are in people under the age of 45.

156 of the new cases are in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

Related Reads

16.03.21 EMA 'firmly convinced' benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine 'outweigh the risks of the side effects'
16.03.21 Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 stands at 355
15.03.21 It's all about vaccines as Taoiseach Micheál Martin embarks on US TV news blitz

As of 8am today, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU.

The latest figures come as the public have been urged not to congregate for St Patrick’s Day tomorrow. 

Speaking this evening, Taosieach Micheál Martin asked people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day “in a Covid safe manner” as he said the country is “at a crossroads” in its response to the virus.

“It is very important that people do not congregate or meet up for social gatherings in their homes or anywhere else,” he said. “To do so would be to undermine all of the sacrifices we have made to date.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig is the day when the world honours the Irish people.  There can be no better way to honour our people in 2021 than to stay focused and avoid another wave of infection with this terrible virus.”

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie