#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Price hikes: Electric Ireland to raise gas and electricity for second time in three months

The provider previously increased prices in May.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 1 Jul 2022, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 28,159 Views 71 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5805193
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 13 minutes ago

ELECTRIC IRELAND HAS announced increases in both electricity and gas prices from the beginning of next month, citing effects from the war in Ukraine.

Residential Electric Ireland electricity prices are set to rise by 10.9%, which will equate to an additional €13.71 per bill or €165.55 per year onto the average cost of electricity.

Gas prices from the provider are also set to rise by 29.2%, equating to an additional €25.96 extra on an average bill and €311.54 per year.  

The provider previously increased prices as recently as May and in a statement today said the “unwelcome news” was due to the “ongoing disruption in the geopolitical landscape”. 

“We understand this price increase is unwelcome news for our customers. We delayed this increase as long as we could, but unfortunately, the situation in Eastern Europe and a reduction in the reliability of gas flows has resulted in sustained higher energy costs throughout Europe,” interim executive director Suzanne Ward said today. 

“We have seen a very substantial increase in the cost of wholesale gas, which in turn, impacts both our gas and electricity prices.”

Ward added that the Electric Ireland has “flexible payment plans” for those struggling to pay bills and that a new €3 million “Hardship Fund” would be established from the autumn to “help customers experiencing payment difficulties at the coldest time of the year.”

Commenting on the news, Daragh Cassidy of price comparison website Bonkers.ie said the price hikes were expected and that more could come from other suppliers. 

“Today’s news was expected unfortunately and given Electric Ireland’s size, it will be felt badly by many households nationwide. We’re heading into next winter with gas and electricity prices at absolutely astronomical levels. And it might even get worse,” he said.  

To say these are unprecedented times for the energy sector is an understatement. More price hikes from all the other suppliers are likely to follow and more price hikes from Electric Ireland later in the year can’t be ruled out.

Related Reads

01.07.22 Minister says there could be a ‘modest change’ in bringing forward Budget
22.06.22 Varadkar says Ireland has contingency plans if fuel rationing comes into effect
13.06.22 October's Budget will target those most in need, says Taoiseach

State-owned

In its most recent annual report, Electric Ireland parent company ESB recorded an operating profit for 2021 of €679 million and a profit after tax of €266 million.

With a holding of 95%, the ESB is majority-owned by the Irish State and the Dáil has recently heard calls for the government to do more to ensure bills do not go up. 

“Energy companies, as the Minister knows, have posted hyper-profits this year. What plans has the Minister to ask the energy companies to do more to help the State and help citizens combat the ever-rising costs of keeping the lights and the heating on,” Labour’s Ged Nash TD told the Dáil last month. 

Nash acknowledged that ESB “is paying €126 million dividend to the Exchequer” but said that “it could be paying more and I think the Minister should demand that it pays more”.

Speaking this afternoon after the price hikes were announced, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government has “done a significant degree already” in response to the rising cost-of-living and that more measures would be announced in the Budget.

“I’ve consistently said this would be a long winter, so this is not just about one package, it’s about a budgetary strategy; pay, income tax, expenditure and a package that can have an immediate impact on people once the Budget is announced, certainly within this calendar year. It’s a combination of all of that, it’s a substantial of piece of work, it’s not something that can be just done every single month,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier today, EU statistical agency Eurostat put Ireland’s annual inflation rate at 9.6%, a percentage point higher than the Euro area average of 8.6% 

Our colleagues at Noteworthy want to investigate why we are facing an Irish electricity crisis. Support this project here.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie