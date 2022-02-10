#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cost of living package: Public transport fares to be cut by 20% and electricity customers to get €200 credit

Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath confirmed the government’s plans this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 7:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PEOPLE ARE SET to receive a credit of €200 on their electricity bills as the government has unveilved a number of initiatives to mitigate against the cost of living crisis. 

The measures also include a temporary 20% reduction in public transport fares from April for the rest of 2022.

The electricity bill assistance is in the form of a once-off credit and is a doubling of the €100 that was approved before Christmas.

Customers should start to see the impact of that credit at the end of next month. The total cost of the credit to the exchequer is estimated to be over €400 million, including the €210 million previously estimated before the increase.  

The cut in public transport fares will cost the exchequer €54 million and the government says it will benefit 800,000 daily users.

The government had promised that targeted measures would be introduced to assist people suffering most from inflation including older people and people on low incomes. 

The government’s package also includes an enhanced Drug Payment Scheme which will now see qualifying families pay a maximum of €80 per month instead of €100 for approved prescribed drugs and medicines.

Fuel Allowance

The government has also confirmed an increase to the Fuel Allowance.

The Fuel Allowance is a means-tested €33 weekly payment to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months. It is paid to people to are receiving certain long-term social welfare payments.

It’s generally paid with your social welfare payment on the same day. However, people can choose to get it paid weekly or paid in two lump sums.

The new increase consists of an additional lump sum payment of €125 that will be paid at the end of March. 

Inflation

The background for the increased assistance for costs of living is rising inflation across Europe. This is due to increased energy costs and associated increases in food an other essentials. 

In Ireland, the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul has said new research estimates that 37% of people have cut back on heating and electricity use, with 17% cutting back on other essentials such as food.

