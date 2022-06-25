Poll: Have you been trying to reduce your fuel consumption?

AS WE KNOW, the cost of fuel has rocketed in recent months.

Despite the Government knocking 20c per litre off the price by reducing excise duties, filling your car or your home heating tank is becoming more expensive by the day.

Certain politicians have advised people to drive their car at lower speeds and to walk more as ideas to cut down on how much fuel each person is using.

So, this morning we want to know: Have you been trying to reduce your own personal fuel usage?

