Thousands expected at cost of living protest in Dublin city centre today

Organisers say today’s demonstration will be the largest cost of living march yet and Ireland’s biggest protest for several years. File photo of protest in June.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are expected to march through Dublin city centre this afternoon to protest against the spiralling cost of living.

The demonstration organised by the ‘Cost of Living Coalition’ is set to gather on Parnell Square in the capital at 2:30pm before marching to Leinster House.

The coalition said the demonstration aims to heap pressure on the government ahead of the announcement of Budget 2023 on Tuesday.

Dozens of organisations are set to attend the march including Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Senior Citizens Parliament, the Union of Students in Ireland and the Mica Action Group.

The coalition cites controlling energy costs, affordable housing and investment in public services among its campaign demands.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the protest earlier this week, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the demonstration is set to be one of the biggest protests seen in Ireland since the campaign against water charges.

The Dún Laoghaire TD said the cost of living and housing crises are inflicting more hardship than the prospect of water charges did and merits a mobilisation on the scale that was seen around water charges from 2014 to 2016.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said the government has failed in its efforts to help people deal with inflation.

“Instead of decisive action to deliver for people, they have dithered and taken half measures that haven’t made a dent in the nightmare faced by people.

“This month’s budget must mark a change in direction. It’s time for change. The government must deliver a cost of living budget that ensures workers and families get the break that they need,” McDonald said.

Socialist party TD Mick Barry, who was involved in a protest in Cork last weekend, said people are travelling from all over Ireland to attend today’s march.

“This is people’s chance. The energy providers have had their say, the landlords have had their say, this is the chance for ordinary people to have their say on the streets,” the Cork North-Central TD said.