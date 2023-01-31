Mid-February announcement due on whether eviction ban and cost-of-living supports will be extended

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that an announcement will be made in the middle of February on what cost-of-living supports will be extended.

It is understood that an announcement on whether the eviction ban will be extended will also be forthcoming.

The €200 energy credit for households, the 9% Vat rate on electricity and gas, and a reduction in excise duty on petrol are some of the cost-of-living measures introduced by the Government last year that are due to terminate at the end of February.

The moratorium on ban on energy disconnections will also lapse at the end of next month.

A temporary eviction ban is also in place since November and is due to expire at the end of March.

Speaking in the Dáíl, Varadkar said said there will not be a cliff edge at the end of February and that a number of measures are now under review.

“We acknowledge that we will need to do something to help people with the rising cost of living throughout the spring. We have not made any firm decisions on that.

“The key Ministers involved will sit down next week to look at options with a view to making an announcement by the middle of the month so that people have certainty going into March,” he said.

The Taoiseach said it is “fair to say that the rising cost of living is biting hard” and affecting many people and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

While inflation is slowing down and prices are not rising as fast as they were a few months ago, they are still rising, he said.

The European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland has estimated that prices here have increased by 7.7% in the year to January.

“That means that people are continuing to get worse off if their incomes do not rise as fast as prices are rising. We acknowledge that,” he added.