This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cost of a litre of petrol at lowest level recorded since April 2016

The coronavirus pandemic and a significant drop in crude oil costs are among the factors behind the drop in price.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 4:44 PM
16 minutes ago 4,805 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054288
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Corepics VOF
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Corepics VOF

THE COST OF a litre of fuel in Ireland has fallen dramatically in the past month according to figures released today, with the coronavirus pandemic and a significant drop in crude oil costs among the factors behind the drop in price.

A litre of petrol now costs 126.5c on average – a decrease of over 15 cent compared to last month’s average price of 141.9c, according to the AA’s latest monthly study of fuel prices across the country.

As a result of the drop, the cost of a litre of petrol is now at the lowest level recorded since April 2016.

The cost of a litre of diesel fell by over 16 cent in the past month to a current level of 116.9c. This means that diesel prices are now at their lowest rate since September 2016, according to the AA’s figures.

The fall in pump prices comes in the midst of a significant drop in the cost of crude oil as demand for oil has fallen in several countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has fallen from slightly under $65 (about €60) in mid-January to the mid to high $20s (€20-something) currently.

Related Read

22.03.20 About 40,000 people in Ireland waiting for Covid-19 test, all told to self-isolate while they wait

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs, said the significant drop in pump prices is “a welcome development for motorists across the country – particularly those who may be more reliant on their car currently than they ordinarily would be”.

“As many people are facing financial uncertainty during the current coronavirus outbreak, anything which will help reduce their outgoings is good news.

“While the impact of the coronavirus on oil prices is likely to be reversed at some point in the future, the steps being taken by Saudi Arabia are likely to have a longer-term role in affecting crude oil and pump prices,” Faughnan added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie