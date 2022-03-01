#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 March 2022
The cost of stamps has gone up by 15 cent

International stamps have gone up 20 cent.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 2:29 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN POST HAS increased the price of stamps, blaming a sharp increase in the cost of transport, fuel and energy.

Starting today, the cost a standard national letter stamp has risen from €1.10 to €1.25. The price of a standard international stamp has increased from €2 to €2.20.

The postal service says the costs are still below the current average European tariffs for postage delivery services.

It says the increases reflect transport, fuel and energy inflation and the true cost of maintaining a nationwide postal service with “steadily falling traditional letter volumes”.

It noted that international air freight prices increased by up to 360% during the pandemic.

There is a price freeze on the €11 consumer booklets of ten stamps until the end of the year.

Free postage to and from nursing homes and free newspaper deliveries for older people remain available indefinitely.

‘Check-in’s on older, vulnerable or isolated customers by postal delivery staff will remain part of the service across the country.

“While these increases are essential to cover rising costs, and ensure service continuity on a par with the very best in Europe, we will mitigate the impact on SMEs by increasing discounts available to them, while freezing the price of ten-stamp booklet for consumers and offering regular price promotions,” An Post CEO David McRedmond said.

All existing stamps with ‘N’ (National) and ‘W’ (Worldwide) denominations will remain valid.

