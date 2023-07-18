Advertisement

Cabinet signs off on cost-rental income ceiling increase for renters
An incorporeal Cabinet meeting was held this afternoon.
INCOME CEILINGS FOR the cost-rental scheme are set to increase for Dublin to €66,000 in Dublin and €59,000 for the rest of the country under proposals to be signed off by Cabinet today.

Under the current rules, tenants are only eligible for cost rental if they have a net income of €53,000 per year. The new income ceilings are also net household income.

The changes signed off by ministers at an incorporeal meeting will come into effect on 1 August. 

Cost-rental means that the price of rent is equal to the cost of the build alone.

Tenants are charged an amount that covers the cost of delivering, managing, and maintaining a home only.

This means prices are not driven by market movements, making it more affordable, and there is no risk of the developer making a profit.

The Government plans to provide an average of 2,000 cost-rental homes per year to 2030.

Cabinet also signed off on changes to Cost Rental Equity Loan (CREL) which Approved Housing Bodies use, increasing State funding from 45% to 55%, making it more viable for AHBs to deliver cost rental, it is understood. 

Christina Finn
