Tuesday 15 March 2022
Council drops civil action against Stoneybatter resident feeding 'nuisance' pigeons

The council claimed the man caused a nuisance by feeding feral pigeons at his home.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 3:00 PM
A large flog of pigeons roosting on the roof of a building in Manor St take flight
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has withdrawn a civil action against an elderly man for causing a nuisance in his locality by feeding wild pigeons at his home.

The feral birds had flocked to a rooftop on Dublin’s Manor Street and had taken up residency.

But their droppings on the footpaths and beside homes in Stoneybatter led to locals making complaints.

As a result, Dublin City Council erected signs in the area that stated: “Do Not Feed Pigeons Or Other Birds By Order.”

In 2019, the council initiated legal proceedings in Dublin District Court against a local resident, William Garnermann.

The council claimed he caused a nuisance by feeding feral pigeons at his home and its environs, on Manor Street, in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7.

It alleged feeding the wild birds encouraged the keeping of them at his home address.

The case was under the Local Government (Sanitary Services) Acts, and he was summonsed to Dublin District Court by the council in November 2019.

In October the following year, Judge Halpin granted an adjournment sought by the council to “allow continued implementation of settlement terms”.

Today, the council’s barrister told the court the case could be struck out.

