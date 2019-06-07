Council lodges plans with An Bord Pleanála for 6km cycling and walking greenway

A LOCAL AUTHORITY in north Dublin has revealed plans to develop a 6km coastal greenway walk.

Fingal County Council has lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála to develop Broadmeadow Way – a walking and cycling route between Malahide Demesne and Newbridge Demesne.

The development, if approved, will run across the Malahide estuary and form part of the proposed Fingal Coastal Way – a 32km stretch connecting areas of Donabate, Rush, Skerries, Ardgillan Castle, Balbriggan and Bremore Castle in north Dublin.

“It is one of the projects that I, along with my fellow councillors in Malahide and Donabate in particular, have been pushing for, and it is great to see it moving forward,” mayor of Fingal, Cllr Anthony Lavin said.

“This piece of greenway infrastructure will provide considerable benefits not just for tourists visiting the area but also immeasurable quality of life benefits for residents.”

The council’s interim chief executive Ann Marie Farrelly said there are “many benefits that this type of development can bring in terms of climate change, economic development, and health and leisure amenity.

“This scheme will bring huge benefits to the communities along the route and provide a destination greenway for visitors to the area,” she said.