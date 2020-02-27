Temporary Liffey cycle route along Dublin's quays to be in place by August

A “TRIAL” LIFFEY Cycle Route along Dublin’s quays has been proposed by Dublin City Council after it emerged last year that the permanent scheme will not be completed until 2024.

In a report to be presented to Councillors next week, Chief Executive Owen Keegan has recommended that a route should be implemented on a phased basis and said it should be completed by August at a cost of €800,000.

The Liffey Cycle Route, a fully segregated track running along both the north and south quays, was first proposed in 2011.

Designs for the 5km route, proposed to run from the Tom Clarke (East Link) bridge in the Docklands to Heuston Station, was unveiled in April 2019.

However, the Council estimates that the earliest completion date for the permanent scheme is 2024.

Permanent Liffey Cycle Route proposals announced in 2019. Source: O'Roughan-Donovan Engineers.

In recent months, cycling advocates and Councillors have called for interim measures to be implemented along Dublin’s quays.

If approved by Councillors on Monday, the Council plans to provide a series of continuous protected cycle lanes along the quays between Wolfe Tone Quay and Custom House Quay on the Northside and from Georges Quay to Victoria Quay on the Southside.

The planned route consists of road markings, bollards and lane separators along the quays.

The report also recommends the removal of a number of traffic lanes along the north quays at Parkgate St, Wolfe Tone Quay, Sarsfield Quay, Inns Quay and Upper Ormond Quay.

On the South Quays, the Council proposes removing westbound traffic lanes at Georges Quay, Burgh Quay and Victoria Quay.

Proposed interim cycle route. Source: Dublin City Council

Cyclists would be given two-metre wide protection on one-way cycle lanes along the majority of the route under the plan.

At certain sections, cyclists would have a minimum of one metre-wide separation from general traffic, according to the report.

The Council, however, said it is not possible to provide a continuous, segregated cycle lane between Aston Quay and Essex Quay due to the impact on commercial activity in Temple Bar.

The route will be marked out using temporary bollards. Source: Dublin City Council

Under the plan, access to Jervis St. car park and Fleet St. car park would also be maintained.

The trial route should be “sufficiently robust” to remain in place until the permanent Liffey Cycle Route is built, Keegan said in his report.

In addition, the Council said bus priority would not be affected by the interim route, there would be no major alterations to bus stops along the quays and pedestrians footpaths won’t be reduced.