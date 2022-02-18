Council worker dies in Wexford while responding to Storm Eunice

A MAN HAS died after being fatally injured while attending to the debris from Storm Eunice.

The man, aged in his 60s, was working for Wexford County Council in the Ballythomas area of north Co Wexford earlier this morning.

Gardaí said they believe the man was struck by a falling tree and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Wexford County Council confirmed to the The Journal that one of its workers had been fatally injured in a workplace accident.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident,” County Secretary David Minogue said.

“The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

“The employee’s family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

The body of the man will be removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course, a Garda spokesman said.

The HSA is due to attend the scene.

