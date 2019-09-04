This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Councillor secretly filmed by RTÉ loses court bid to block SIPO inquiry

Justice Garrett Simons said he was satisfied “to dismiss the application in its entirety.”

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 12:12 PM
27 minutes ago 2,848 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4795293
McElvaney was secretly filmed as part of a documentary.
Image: RTÉ
McElvaney was secretly filmed as part of a documentary.
McElvaney was secretly filmed as part of a documentary.
Image: RTÉ

A COUNTY COUNCILLOR has lost his High Court bid aimed at preventing an ethics inquiry being conducted over comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Primetime Programme. 

The action was brought by Monaghan County Councillor Hugh McElvaney, who is the subject of Standards in Public Office (SiPO) Commission investigating whether he breached ethics when he was one of the subjects of an RTÉ Investigates programme aired in 2015. 

In it, an undercover researcher posed as a representative of a foreign investment firm looking for their support for a fictitious wind farm development.

In his judgement this morning, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said he was satisfied “to dismiss the application in its entirety.” 

The decision clears the way for a SiPO inquiry, which had been on hold pending the outcome of the High Court case, to proceed.

Cllr McElveaney brought High Court judicial review proceedings last year claiming the inquiry into him should be stopped. 

Among the claims of the former Fine Gael, now independent Cllr McElvaney had argued that he was entrapped by the RTÉ reporter, who would not be available for cross-examination at the hearing of the investigation and that the inquiry was inadequate.

In a lengthy and detailed ruling, the Judge said that the absence of the undercover reporter did not prejudice the statutory investigation being conducted by SiPO. 

The Judge said what the reporter said was not at issue as it was accepted what she had said was fictitious.

What was at issue the judge said was the response of the councillor to what was said. 

SiPO he said “will have to consider, for example, whether the councillor’s response amounted to a request for remuneration or reward for anything to be done by virtue of his office as an elected member. ”

The Judge added that the councillor’s objection to RTÉ engaging in an impermissible exercise of entrapment was “premature.” 

The Commission he said has made it clear that it has not yet made a determination in respect of the entrapment objection raised by Cllr McElvaney.  

The matter was adjourned to a date in October for final orders. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie